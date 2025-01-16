Chinese Social Media Apps Gain Popularity as TikTok Faces Potential US Ban

Spread the love

Lemon8, a photo-sharing app developed by ByteDance, and RedNote, a Shanghai-based content-sharing platform known as Xiaohongshu in China, are experiencing a surge in popularity in the United States.

This trend comes as so-called “TikTok refugees” flock to alternative platforms amidst looming threats of a TikTok ban.

However, legal experts warn that these Chinese apps could also face restrictions under new legislation targeting foreign-controlled platforms.

RedNote recently became the top free app on the US iOS store, followed by Lemon8 in second place, reflecting their rising appeal among American users. Yet, this growth coincides with the US Supreme Court’s upcoming decision on the constitutionality of the Protecting Americans from Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act (PAFACA).

The legislation, if upheld, could lead to TikTok’s ban unless its Beijing-based owner, ByteDance, divests from the platform by January 19. While PAFACA explicitly names TikTok, experts believe its implications extend to other Chinese-owned apps gaining traction in the US.

“Chinese social media apps, including Lemon8 and RedNote, could also end up being banned under this law,” Tobin Marcus, head of US policy and politics at Wolfe Research, told CNBC.

Under PAFACA, distributing or hosting applications controlled by foreign adversaries would be prohibited. Lemon8, as a subsidiary of ByteDance, automatically falls within the scope of the law, while RedNote could also be targeted if its US user base continues to expand.

Experts suggest that even if TikTok is banned, the legislation will likely prevent Chinese-origin apps from becoming viable alternatives without significant divestiture.

The potential crackdown raises questions about the future of popular Chinese social media platforms in the US and whether users migrating from TikTok will find sustainable replacements in apps like Lemon8 and RedNote.

