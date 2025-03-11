China’s SpaceSail to Challenge SpaceX’s Starlink in Zimbabwe and Beyond

Spread the love

A Chinese-run satellite broadband service is set to compete with Elon Musk’s Starlink, with potential implications for Zimbabwe’s connectivity market.

The SpaceSail project, also known as Qianfan, the Thousand Sails Constellation, or G60 Starlink, is China’s latest push into the low-earth orbit (LEO) satellite broadband industry.

With its rapid expansion, SpaceSail could offer an alternative to Starlink in regions where the US-based service has faced political and regulatory hurdles, including parts of Africa.

A Rapidly Expanding Satellite Network

SpaceSail is managed by Shanghai Spacecom Satellite Technology (SSST), with financial backing from the Shanghai Municipal People’s Government and the Chinese Academy of Sciences. The first 18 satellites for LEO broadband connectivity were launched on 6 August 2024, and by January 2025, the constellation had grown to 72 satellites in orbit.

China Central Television (CCTV) reports that the company intends to expand its network significantly, with a goal of 648 satellites in orbit by the end of 2025 and 1,296 by the conclusion of its first-phase rollout. Long-term ambitions are even more aggressive, targeting 15,000 satellites by 2030.

Comparatively, Starlink, which currently dominates the satellite broadband market, had around 7,000 satellites in operation as of February 2025, serving over five million customers in more than 100 countries. SpaceX, Starlink’s parent company, plans to expand its fleet to 34,400 satellites in the coming years, launching dozens every week.

While SpaceSail will need to scale up quickly to match Starlink’s existing dominance, history suggests that a large number of satellites is not necessarily required to begin operations. Starlink itself started offering limited services with far fewer satellites than it has today.

Zimbabwe and the African Market: A Key Opportunity?

SpaceSail’s upcoming commercial launch in 2025 raises questions about how it might impact internet access in Zimbabwe and other African nations. Unlike Starlink, which has faced resistance in some countries due to US political ties, SpaceSail could be well-positioned to enter markets that have been hesitant to grant Starlink licences.

Zimbabwe has limited high-speed broadband options, particularly in rural areas, making LEO satellite services a viable alternative to traditional fibre and mobile networks. However, Starlink is not yet available in Zimbabwe, and its launch prospects remain unclear due to possible regulatory and political considerations. This opens the door for SpaceSail to establish itself in a market underserved by global satellite internet providers.

Experts suggest that some African nations may prefer to collaborate with Chinese firms due to existing economic and political ties with Beijing. China has invested heavily in Africa’s digital infrastructure, and SpaceSail could be seen as an extension of its broader efforts to expand technological influence on the continent.

Geopolitical Considerations and Starlink’s US Ties

One of the key factors shaping the global satellite broadband industry is geopolitical alignment.

Starlink is closely linked to the US government and has provided support for military programmes and wartime communications. This has raised concerns in countries that do not wish to depend on US-controlled internet infrastructure. Starlink has also struggled to obtain approval in countries with strong anti-US political stances, including China, Russia, Iran, Afghanistan, Syria, North Korea, Cuba, and Belarus.

Additionally, regulatory challenges have slowed Starlink’s approval process in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Vietnam, and several African countries. SpaceSail could capitalise on this reluctance by offering a politically neutral alternative to nations that are wary of US influence.

A New Chapter in the Satellite Broadband Race

The entrance of SpaceSail into the LEO broadband market is set to intensify competition with Starlink, particularly in regions that remain underserved by traditional internet providers. With a clear roadmap for expansion and strong backing from Chinese state institutions, SpaceSail may become a formidable challenger to Starlink in Africa, Asia, and beyond.

However, the success of this project will depend on factors such as regulatory approvals, pricing, service reliability, and the speed at which SpaceSail can scale its operations. Starlink, despite political hurdles, maintains a first-mover advantage in the satellite broadband sector and continues to expand aggressively.

As SpaceSail moves closer to launching commercial services, the question remains: Will it revolutionise connectivity in Zimbabwe and Africa, or will Starlink’s dominance remain unchallenged? The battle for satellite internet supremacy is just beginning, and the next few years will determine whether China’s ambitious venture can truly rival Musk’s global satellite empire.

