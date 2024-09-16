Aura receives Starlink retailer licence

Spread the love

Aura Group has announced its entry into the high-speed internet market in Zimbabwe as a licensed reseller of Starlink, SpaceX’s satellite internet service.

Billionaire and IT mogul, Mr Elon Musk, owns SpaceX.

Aura Group chief executive officer, Mr Samuel Dimairho said his company is committed to improving connectivity for local businesses and institutions.

“We are excited to lead this technological shift, empowering Zimbabwean businesses to thrive in the digital economy,” Mr Dimairho said in a statement.

Starlink, which was launched in 2020, has rapidly gained global traction, providing high-speed, low-latency satellite internet to underserved regions.

Zimbabwe, with its rural connectivity challenges, stands to benefit significantly from this technology.

By bringing Starlink to the country, Aura aims to bridge the digital divide and bolster internet accessibility across key sectors such as finance, agriculture and education.

The Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ) granted Starlink Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd two licences on September 6, 2024 – a telecommunications licence for network services and a national Internet Services Provider licence.

This license stack authorises Starlink to provide internet services throughout Zimbabwe using its Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite network.

The regulatory body has now issued a stern warning, saying that the sale or distribution of Starlink user terminals without proper authorisation and clearance is a criminal offence.

The arrival of Starlink is expected to mark a new chapter in Zimbabwe’s digital transformation, fostering economic growth and integration into the global digital economy.

Source: Herald

