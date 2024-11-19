Angola Cables Expands Operations to Malawi, Zambia, and Zimbabwe

Spread the love

Angola Cables, through its subsidiary TelCables, is set to launch operations in Malawi, Zambia, and Zimbabwe, responding to the growing demand for high-speed internet connectivity across Africa. The announcement was made by Sudhir Juggernath, CEO of TelCables for Southern and Eastern Africa.

This expansion aims to address the region’s increasing reliance on digital solutions and the urgency to diversify infrastructure following repeated submarine cable outages. By enhancing fibre optic networks, the initiative is expected to significantly improve internet quality in the three countries, boosting digital access and connectivity.

However, Juggernath highlighted regulatory challenges as a potential hurdle to the project’s progress.

“Regulators need to talk. Regulators need to make it easier for operators and ISPs to roll out fibre optics or connectivity for the unconnected more quickly,” he said. “It’s about making it easier to lay fibre, making it easier to run fibre through a city. We shouldn’t create barriers to laying fibre.”

While the expansion presents revenue opportunities for Angola Cables, it underscores the need for streamlined processes to enable efficient fibre network installations. The initiative aligns with the broader goal of accelerating Africa’s digital transformation, fostering economic growth, and enhancing regional connectivity.

