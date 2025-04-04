AI Economy in Africa Needs a Strong Foundation, Says Cassava Group CEO

Spread the love

KIGALI, Rwanda – Africa’s AI-driven economy must be built on a robust infrastructure that attracts capital and fuels sustainable growth, according to Hardy Pemhiwa, President and Group CEO of Cassava Technologies.

Speaking at the Global AI Summit on Africa, Pemhiwa stressed that artificial intelligence cannot thrive on a single element but requires a well-functioning ecosystem.

“If we don’t solve the financial infrastructure and the economic framework that attracts capital to fuel this growth, then Africa ends up on the menu, not at the table,” Pemhiwa warned.

He highlighted AI’s potential to enhance competitiveness across industries but noted that AI applications must be tailored to each country’s unique needs. “The way South Africa needs to use AI is going to be vastly different from the way Zambia applies AI, and our approach must reflect this,” he explained.

To address this challenge, Cassava Technologies recently launched its AI Factory initiative, aimed at “manufacturing intelligence” by producing AI-powered tools that industries can customize to boost their competitive edge.

“At Cassava, our vision is to democratise intelligence,” Pemhiwa said, adding that the company is committed to empowering African businesses and advancing the continent’s AI capabilities.

As discussions around AI development continue, Pemhiwa’s remarks highlight the importance of financial investment, industry collaboration, and localised AI solutions in ensuring that Africa plays a leading role in the global AI economy.

