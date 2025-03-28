Zanu PF drafting Social Media rules

Zanu PF is formulating a social media policy to regulate party members’ conduct on digital platforms and curb the misuse of new media, President Mnangagwa has said.

Addressing the 125th Ordinary Session of the Central Committee at the party headquarters today, President Mnangagwa, who is also the Zanu PF First Secretary, said the policy aims to secure, regulate and govern the party’s digital communication and activities.

“A social media policy is already under consideration,” he said.

“This will secure, regulate, and govern the conduct of our communication and activities in the digital space.”

He urged the Central Committee to remain vigilant in upholding party rules and procedures, ensuring discipline among members.

“I commend the party for the bold and timely decision to tighten our policy frameworks and code of conduct,” said President Mnangagwa.

The closed-door session of the Central Committee is expected to deliberate on key party and economic issues affecting the nation.

Source: Herald