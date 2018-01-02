How to decorate your face without looking like a Christmas tree

If ever you were going to add a red lip, the time is NOW. Wear a bold colour and keep the rest of your face understated to ensure it’s the focal point.

Flutter

Add some gold or silver mascara or eyeliner or even opt for a creamy metallic or shimmery eyeshadow to your eyes and lashes (not all at once, you have to choose!) for a cool party feel. And add some shimmer to the inner corners of your eyes for some eye-popping vibes.

Highlight those cheekbones

Keep the glow game on point this season. If you’re not sure where to apply highlighter, then this should be a good indication…

You can also add some to the inner corners of your eyes, your Cupid’s bow, the center of your nose and underneath the arch of your brow. Blend it to ensure there’s no solid line.

Add a bit of heat

A bit of blush never hurt nobody.

Also try these palettes for fun festive eye looks all in sultry colours for summer:

Urban Decay Naked Heat Palette, R850.

Maybelline The Burgundy Bar Eyeshadow Palette, R250.

W24