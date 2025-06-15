Ziocha double sinks Highlanders

Spread the love

Highlanders 2-3 Simba Bhora: BARBOURFIELDS turned into heartbreak central for Bosso fans on Sunday as Emmanuel Ziocha’s deadly brace powered 10-man Simba Bhora to a dramatic 3-2 victory over Highlanders in a Castle

Lager Premier Soccer League thriller.

The Go Buju Go boys showed why they are the reigning kings of Zimbabwean football, silencing the black and white faithful with a gritty win that left Highlanders winless in four straight matches.

Simba Bhora struck first in the 13th minute through Isakar Guribab, who curled a beauty past Raphael Pitisi from outside the box. Bosso responded in the 22nd minute, with Melikhaya Ncube nodding in Prince Ndlovu’s well-delivered corner to level the scores.

But Bosso’s joy was short lived. A defensive howler gifted Ziocha his first in the 29th minute as the visitors retook the lead. Simba Bhora dominated the first half and went into the break with a deserved 2-1 lead.

Bosso came out hungry in the second half, but Simba held firm. Despite being reduced to 10 men in stoppage time when Tinotenda Meke saw red, the defending champs stood tall.

With 10 minutes to go, Never Rauzhi gave Bosso fans a glimmer of hope, making it 2-2 after a scramble in the box. Yet a minute later, Ziocha smashed home a thunderous volley to complete his brace and crush Bosso’s comeback dreams.

In the 12th minute, Bosso had a strong penalty appeal waved away. Fans at the Empankweni End boiled over, forcing the assistant ref to flee his line for nearly a minute in protest chaos.

William Thole was rock solid in goal for Simba, making crucial saves including a stinger from Rauzhi and a late sitter from Reason Sibanda.

With the win, Simba Bhora tightened their grip on top spot while Bosso’s title hopes took a serious dent.

Emagumeni erupted in noise and fury, but it was Simba who had the last roar. – Chronicle