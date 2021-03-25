Zimbabwe’s Warriors Beat Botswana In AFCON Qualifier Match

Zimbabwe senior men football team, the Warriors have increased their chances of qualifying for the 2022 edition of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) finals following their 1-0 victory over the Zebras of Botswana in a qualifier match played in Francistown this evening.

The Warriors got their goal from Perfect Chikwende only fourteen minutes into the match.

Zimbabwe Warriors now bank on log leaders Algeria to beat or draw with Zambia in a late kick-off for them to proceed to the finals without kicking another ball.