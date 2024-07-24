gtag('config', 'UA-12595121-1'); Zimbabwe’s Sables Triumph Over Namibia 32-10 to Reach Africa Cup Final – The Zimbabwe Mail
Zimbabwe’s Sables Triumph Over Namibia 32-10 to Reach Africa Cup Final

July 24, 2024 Staff Reporter Sports 0

HARARE,– Zimbabwe’s national rugby team, the Sables, achieved a stunning 32-10 victory over Namibia on Wednesday, securing their place in the Africa Cup Final. The Sables will now face Algeria on Saturday in what promises to be an exciting showdown.

In a commanding performance, the Sables demonstrated exceptional skill and determination, dominating Namibia throughout the match. This victory is a significant milestone for Zimbabwean rugby, highlighting the team’s growing prowess on the continental stage.

From the outset, Zimbabwe took control of the game with a combination of solid defense and dynamic attacking plays. Key players stepped up, delivering crucial performances that left Namibia unable to catch up. The Sables’ precise kicking, strong scrummaging, and swift backline moves contributed to the decisive scoreline.

With this famous win, Zimbabwe advances to the final with confidence and momentum. Their upcoming clash with Algeria will be a stern test, but the Sables are ready to continue their impressive run and compete for the Africa Cup title.




