Zimbabwean international and Everton man proving to be a failure during another loan spell

LIVERPOOL, UK – Everton starlet Brendan Galloway’s loan spell with Sunderland appears to not be going well.

The Zimbabwe born England international had a disastrous loan spell with West Brom last season and his spell with the Black Cats appears to be turning out to be similar.

Galloway did not feature again for the Baggies after giving away a penalty during the team’s 4-2 victory over West Ham in September last year.

After being exploited by Leeds United during the Black Cats 2-0 win last month, the 21-year-old has barely been seen for Sunderland as well. The player also failed to make the bench during Simon Grayson’s team’s game against Cardiff City last weekend.

Galloway’s loan spell failures put his Everton future in doubt. He was sent out on loan in order to try and convince the Toffees hierarchy that he will be capable of playing for the first team. The likely scenario now is that he will be released upon return. – Futnsoccer.com