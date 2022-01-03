Zimbabwean football fraternity pays tribute to Gumede

A funeral service was held in Bulawayo this Monday for the late veteran football administrator Ndumiso Gumede in Bulawayo, with the football family describing him as the greatest Zimbabwean football administrator of all time.

Overwhelmed by emotions at a function held on Unity Day in his honour, Ndumiso Gumede chose to express his gratitude through the song “Stand by me” and unbeknown to the world, he was saying goodbye.

As if to confirm his Legendary status Football greats, stakeholders and friends turned up in their numbers at a funeral service held in Bulawayo this Monday to pay their last respects to arguably one of the most revered and influential football administrators this country has ever produced.

“We have lost a great administrator arguably the best the country has ever produced,” said some of the fans.

“ I knew him from the past 30 years and we had a great relationship on personal level,” said another fan.

Highlanders Football Club Vice Chairman Morden Ngwenya said Gumede’s death has left a huge void in the football industry.

“We have lost the president of our club and the gap left by Gumede will be very difficult to fill, it’s a great loss to us as highlanders Fc,” said Morden Ngwenya, Vice Chairman Highlanders Fc.

Bulawayo Minister of state for provincial affairs and devolution Honourable Judith Ncube added her voice describing Gumede as a symbol of excellence in the football fraternity.

“I want to thank the Highlanders family for holding such a special occasion before his death, that everyone could witness his football administration excellence,” said Judith Ncube, Bulawayo Minister of state for provincial affairs and devolution.

Gumede died in Bulawayo on the 29th of December from suspected hypertension and will be buried this Tuesday at his rural home in Inyathi.