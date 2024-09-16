Zimbabwean Cricketer Arrested on Attempted Murder Charge

Spread the love

Kwekwe, Zimbabwe — Zimbabwean cricketer Tarisai Musakanda has been arrested and charged with attempted murder following a violent domestic dispute with his wife, Tinodiwanashe Makunike, also known as Mai Dewei.

The incident occurred in the early hours of the morning, escalating from a confrontation over payment for work done at her vending site.

Musakanda, who has represented Zimbabwe in five Tests, 16 ODIs, and 12 T20Is, last appeared on the international cricket stage nearly two years ago. His arrest marks yet another troubling chapter in his personal life, following his involvement in a fatal road accident in 2022, for which he was charged with culpable homicide but later cleared.

According to Zimbabwe’s National Police Spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi, the altercation began when two men came to collect payment for erecting a shelter at Mai Dewei’s vending site. The situation quickly spiralled out of control, leading to a physical confrontation between Musakanda and his wife.

Witnesses from the neighbourhood, who were awakened by the commotion at around 3 a.m., described a harrowing scene. A neighbour, speaking anonymously to H-Metro, detailed the events that unfolded:

“We were awakened by Mai Dewei’s cries for help. When we arrived, Musakanda was holding a knife, and his wife was trying to defend herself. She had already been injured, with stab wounds on her back. We managed to restrain him and rushed her to the hospital.”

The police report confirmed that Mai Dewei sustained injuries to her back and both hands in the attack. Neighbours also revealed that this incident is part of a larger pattern of domestic violence, with previous altercations between the couple. Musakanda is said to have physically assaulted his wife in the past, including beating her with a stick.

Musakanda is currently in police custody at Kwekwe Central Police Station. His arrest has shocked many, coming after his previous legal troubles in 2022, when he was involved in a fatal road accident that claimed the life of former Zimbabwean tennis player Gwinyai Chingoka. While Musakanda was cleared of culpable homicide charges in that case, this latest incident has further tarnished his public image.

As the investigation unfolds, Musakanda’s once-promising cricket career appears to be in jeopardy, with this latest charge casting a long shadow over his future both on and off the field. The case has also brought attention to the issue of domestic violence in Zimbabwe, sparking public debate and concern over its prevalence in society.

Musakanda has yet to make a public statement, and no official court date has been set for the hearing. Meanwhile, Mai Dewei is reportedly in stable condition as she recovers from her injuries. Authorities are expected to release more details in the coming days.

Source – crictracker

