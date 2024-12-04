Zimbabwe to Partner with Private Sector for Modern Sports Facilities

Spread the love

HARARE – Zimbabwe’s Cabinet has announced a major initiative to address the country’s lack of FIFA-approved football stadiums and modern sports facilities.

The government has resolved to allow private sector investment to develop new facilities and refurbish existing ones, with a top priority being the construction of a state-of-the-art stadium in the New City at Mt. Hampden, Harare.

The decision comes as Zimbabwe seeks to shed the embarrassment of being a resource-rich nation unable to host international matches due to substandard facilities. Several key stadiums across the country are also set to undergo renovations under the new strategy.

In a statement following a Cabinet meeting, the government said:

“Cabinet considered and approved the Proposals on Private Sector Participation in the Development, Refurbishment, Upgrade, Repair and Maintenance of the Country’s Sports Stadia, presented by the Minister of Local Government and Public Works, Honourable Eng. Daniel Garwe.”

The approved strategies include:

Leveraging a Build-Operate-Transfer model.

Government commitment to providing land for projects under FIFA’s Forward 2.0 funding initiative.

Public-private sector partnerships for stadium construction and maintenance.

Grassroots sports facility development.

Allowing sports clubs to establish their own stadiums.

The priority projects will include the construction of a new stadium in Mt. Hampden and the refurbishment of facilities such as Dzivarasekwa, Gwanzura, and Mabvuku in Harare; Barbourfields, Luveve, and White City in Bulawayo; Ascot in Gweru; and Chipadze in Bindura. The government plans to replicate these efforts in other cities and towns nationwide.

The refurbishment of the National Sports Stadium in Harare to meet Confederation of African Football (CAF) standards is reportedly at an advanced stage, signalling Zimbabwe’s commitment to modernizing its sports infrastructure.

This initiative is expected to pave the way for Zimbabwe to regain its position as a host for international football matches and to enhance grassroots sports development across the country.

