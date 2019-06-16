Zimbabwe star Khama Billiat suffers injury scare ahead of Egypt clash

Zimbabwe international Khama Billiat has suffered a knee injury just days before the start of the African Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Billiat who is considered as one of Zimbabwe’s most dangerous players missed their last two training sessions due to discomfort in his knee. He will also miss the Warriors’ last preparation game against Tanzania.

Despite the injury, the former Mamelodi Sundowns forward is expected to appear in the Warriors’ first game of the tournament against Egypt.

The Kaizer Chiefs man has had a strong first season with his new side scoring on nine occasions and providing 10 assists in 35 games across all competitions. He guided them to a ninth-place finish in the league.

The 28-year-old also played a major part in helping Zimbabwe qualify for the AFCON finals, by scoring three goals in six matches.

Zimbabwe were drawn in Group A in the AFCON alongside hosts Egypt, DR Congo an Uganda. Their opening game will be against the Pharaohs on June 21 in the Cairo International Stadium.