Zimbabwe’s Warriors Secure AFCON Qualification with Game to Spare

POLOKWANE, South Africa – The Zimbabwe Warriors sealed their place in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) with a game to spare after a hard-fought 1-1 draw against Kenya at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on Friday.

The result was enough to guarantee Zimbabwe’s progression from Group J, marking a triumphant return to the continental stage after missing out on the previous edition.

Zimbabwe started brightly, with captain Khama Billiat pulling the strings in attack. In the 32nd minute, Billiat provided a pinpoint assist to Tawanda Maswanhise, who coolly slotted the ball into the far post to give Zimbabwe a deserved lead.

Kenya struggled to find their rhythm in the first half but created a couple of chances through Jonah Ayunga and Omar. However, Zimbabwe’s defence held firm to take a 1-0 lead into halftime.

The second half saw a rejuvenated Kenya side push forward aggressively. Their persistence paid off in the 52nd minute when Jonah Ayunga pounced on a defensive error to equalise with a well-taken goal.

Full time: Zimbabwe 1-1 Kenya

Both teams made strategic substitutions in search of a decisive goal. Zimbabwe brought on Divine Lunga, Godknows Murwira, and Terrence Dzvukamanja, while Kenya introduced Avire and A. Otieno to bolster their attack.

Zimbabwe came close to retaking the lead in the 61st minute when Maswanhise rose highest to meet a cross, but Kenya’s goalkeeper produced a brilliant save to deny him.

In the final stages, both sides created half-chances, but solid defending and midfield battles ensured the match ended 1-1.

Despite the draw, the Zimbabwe camp erupted in celebration at the final whistle as the Warriors booked their spot in the AFCON finals.

Coach Michael Nees hailed his team’s achievement: “It’s a proud moment for Zimbabwean football. The players have worked tirelessly throughout the campaign, and we’re delighted to secure qualification with a game to spare.”

Kenya’s coach Engin Firat commended his side’s resilience: “We showed great character to fight back against a strong team. We’re still in the race and will give everything in the final match.”

Group J Standings

The draw ensured Zimbabwe reached an unassailable points tally, securing qualification alongside group favourites Senegal. Kenya, meanwhile, must win their final game to keep their qualification hopes alive.

Key Moments

32′ Goal (ZIM): Maswanhise converts after a fine assist from Billiat.

Maswanhise converts after a fine assist from Billiat. 52′ Goal (KEN): Ayunga capitalises on a defensive lapse to level the score.

Ayunga capitalises on a defensive lapse to level the score. 61′ Save (KEN): Kenya’s goalkeeper denies Maswanhise with a spectacular stop.

Zimbabwe’s final group game will offer an opportunity to fine-tune their tactics ahead of the AFCON tournament, while Kenya face a must-win clash to keep their dreams alive.

The Warriors’ qualification represents a significant milestone for Zimbabwean football and reignites hopes of a strong performance on Africa’s biggest stage.

