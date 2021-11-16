Zimbabwe, SA, Namibia To Co-Host 2027 Cricket World Cup

CRICKET in Zimbabwe is set for a major lift following the confirmation of Zimbabwe as the co-hosts of the 50-Over Cricket World Cup in 2027.

Other host countries are neighbouring South Africa and Namibia.

This will be the second time Zimbabwe will host the International Cricket Council (ICC) Cricket World Cup after successfully hosting the 2003 edition of the global tournament with South Africa, and Kenya.

The decision to award the hosting rights to the Southern African nations was confirmed by the ICC Tuesday while confirming the host nations of the eight men’s white-ball tournaments to take place from 2024 to 2031.

In June 2024, the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup will be hosted for the first time by the US together with the West Indies.

Eight months later, in February 2025, Pakistan will host the Men’s Champions Trophy. It will be the first major global cricket tournament played in Pakistan since 1996 when it hosted the Men’s Cricket World Cup alongside India and Sri Lanka.

In 2026, India and Sri Lanka will host the Men’s T20 World Cup, before another first-time major event host in 2027.

In October, November 2027, Namibia will host the Men’s Cricket World Cup for the first time alongside Zimbabwe and South Africa.

In October 2028, the T20 World Cup will be played in Australia and New Zealand and 12 months later India will host the Champions Trophy.

In 2030, England will share T20 World Cup hosting duties with Ireland and Scotland. It will be the first time since 1999 that Ireland and Scotland host a major global cricket event.

The final scheduled event, in October/November 2031, will be the Men’s Cricket World Cup, played in India and Bangladesh.

Hosts Date Tournament

West Indies & USA June 2024 T20 World Cup

Pakistan February 2025 Champions Trophy

India & Sri Lanka February 2026 T20 World Cup

South Africa, Zimbabwe & Namibia October/November 2027 ODI World Cup

Australia & New Zealand October 2028 T20 World Cup

India October 2029 Champions Trophy

England, Ireland & Scotland June 2030 T20 World Cup

India & Bangladesh October/November 2031 ODI World Cup

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

