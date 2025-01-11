Zimbabwe in Final Stages of Upgrading National Sports Stadium to Meet International Standards

Spread the love

Harare – The Government of Zimbabwe is nearing the completion of major renovations at the National Sports Stadium (NSS) in a bid to meet international standards set by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) and host international games once again.

Acting President Kembo Mohadi announced the progress during a media briefing on Friday at his Munhumutapa office. “We are having our home games played elsewhere. But what I can tell you is that we are now finalising the installation of bucket seats at the National Sports Stadium,” Mohadi stated.

The NSS, Zimbabwe’s flagship sporting venue, was closed in 2023 after failing to meet CAF’s requirements. Among the deficiencies were inadequate seating arrangements, the absence of electronic turnstiles, and outdated changing rooms and medical facilities.

The ongoing installation of bucket seats addresses one of CAF’s key requirements. Upgrades also include modernizing electronic turnstiles and overhauling the stadium’s changing and medical facilities to ensure compliance with international standards.

Mohadi emphasized the government’s commitment to improving the country’s overall sporting infrastructure. “We are also working on modernising other sporting facilities such as Magamba and others, which are under the Ministry of Sport,” he said.

A 2024 report from the Ministry of Sport, Recreation, Arts, and Culture highlighted the dire state of Zimbabwe’s sporting infrastructure, with 90% of facilities deemed unfit for use. The government’s renovation initiative aims to restore these venues to functionality and elevate Zimbabwe’s sports profile.

The upgrades at NSS are expected to reduce Zimbabwe’s reliance on foreign venues for hosting home games, foster a more vibrant local sporting scene, and enhance the country’s ability to host regional and international events.

Source: NewZimbabwe

