Zimbabwe football Premier League unveils sponsorship deal

The Premier Soccer League has unveiled a Sponsorship deal with a local beverage manufacturing company worth more than one million United States dollars per season.

The deal will see the top-flight league getting 375 thousand US dollars for the Chibuku Super Cup, 700 thousand for the Castle Lager Premier soccer league and 375 thousand US dollars for the Castle challenge cup.

Domestic football will resume with the Chibuku super cup on the 22nd of this month with teams being divided into four groups of four.

Dynamos, CAPS United, ZPC Kariba and Harare city will battle it out at the National Sports Stadium.

Babourfields stadium will host Highlanders, Chicken inn, Bulawayo City and Bulawayo Chiefs.

Manica Diamonds, Tenax, Black Rhinos and Cranborne Bullets will be Sakubva stadium in Mutare.

Mandava Stadium in Zvishavane will be the venue for the group comprising FC Platinum, WhaWha, Triangle and Ngezi Platinum.

The top two teams in each group will progress to the quarter finals.