HARARE – Zimbabwe football legend, Hamid “Muzukuru” Dhana, passed away on Sunday after a battle with colon cancer.

The former Arcadia Utd, Dynamos and Black Rhinos midfielder was diagnosed with colon cancer three years ago according to his wife Bridget who described him as a fighter who fought till the end.

Dhana, also popularly known as “Midz”, was 61 and is survived by wife Bridget, six children and 11 grandchildren.

“He was diagnosed three years ago and could have had the cancer for a little longer but, because he was active, we only knew about it three years ago,’’ said wife Bridget.

“Midz fought a good fight and fought to the end. He was a soldier and a fighter. He was a loving person and was loved by the community and was a good football player.’’

Mourners are gathered at 4 Nightingale Close in Braeside, Harare. Funeral arrangements were yet to be put in place since his children had returned to the United Kingdom and Canada last week and would have to make new plans to return home.

Members of the diaspora community living in the UK, Zimbabwe Former Footballers and Friends (UK), an England based organisation of former players and supporters, had pooled resources together in support of Dhana who required a major operation.

It is understood approximately £9 500 was required to enable Dhana to be treated abroad.

Former Arcadia United defender, Carlos Max, was also leading the fund-raising campaign locally for Dhana and a “fund-raising jam” was to be held for his ex-teammate at the Harare club at Arcadia Community Centre on October 13.

Dhana was a midfielder of note for both club and country, he was blessed with immense ball skills, great ball control, vision and a cultured left foot which sprayed many a defence-splitting pass and scored some spectacular goals from range.

Dhana played for Arcadia FC alongside his late elder brother Majid,Carlos Max, George Rollo, Mike Abrahams, Bethal “Kabhasikoro” Salis, Charlie Jones, Shaun Charters, among others.

He later moved to Dynamos where formed a solid midfield partnership with David “Yogi” Mandigora in a team that included goalkeeper Japhet “Shortcat” Mparutsa, Simon Mugabe (late), Misheck Mhofu Marimo (Chidzambga), Ernest Mutano, Gift “Ghetto” Mpariwa and Oliver “Flying Saucer” Kateya, Kembo Chunga and the late Gift Mpariwa.

Dhana ended his career at army-side Black Rhinos where he won the PSL championship in their first year with several other greats such as Stanford “Stix” Mtizwa, Japhet Mpartutsa, Stanley “Sinyo” Ndunduma, Gift “Shaft” Makoni among others.