Zimbabwe football association sacks national team manager

The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) has fired Warriors’ Croation national soccer coach, Zdravko Logarusic, and disbanded the entire technical department, which includes recently hired Benjani Mwaruwari.

In a statement, ZIFA said, “The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) would like to inform the football fraternity and the nation at large that it has amicably parted ways with Senior Men’s team coach Zdravko Logarusic. The decision was arrived at upon consideration by the full Executive Committee of all the various relevant circumstances pertaining to the coach’s contract.

“The entire technical team has also been disbanded. The appointment of the interim technical team shall be announced in due course as the Executive Committee has already set in motion the process.”

Logarusic performed dismally in the World Cup qualifiers and other soccer tournaments. His squad was beaten a few days ago by the lowly-rated Ethiopian national team.

