Zimbabwe cricket fixtures to be broadcast free-to-air on FreeSport in the UK

Test cricket fans who have revelled in the return of the longest format to free-to-air TV in the UK during the India-England series have more reason to cheer, with FreeSports announcing a bumper, three-year broadcast deal.
The deal, struck with international rights distributor RDA, will see the first ever instance of a Test match not involving England being broadcast on free-to-air TV in the UK.
Across three years, FreeSports will show all of Afghanistan and Zimbabwe’s home fixtures, as well as select away fixtures. These include a two-Test series between the sides starting tomorrow (March 2) and include games against Australia, India, Pakistan and Bangladesh as well as covering Zimbabwe’s tour of Ireland later in 2021.
FreeSports have already broadcast the CSA T20 Challenge and the Abu Dhabi T10 competitions earlier in 2021. FreeSports is available on the following channels: Sky (422), Virgin TV (553), Freeview (64), BT/TalkTalk (64) and online via the FreeSports Player.
Below are the fixtures they list as being available to watch.
Zimbabwe fixtures to be broadcast free-to-air on FreeSport in the UK
March 2021 v Zimbabwe (2 Test, 3 T20I)
April 2021 v Pakistan (Test and T20I series)
June/July 2021 v Bangladesh (2 Test, 3 ODI, 3 T20I)
August 2021 v India (3 ODI)
September 2021 v Ireland (3 ODI, 3 T20I)
January 2022 v Afghanistan (1 Test, 3 ODI, 3 T20I)
April/May 2022 v Ireland (1 Test, 5 ODI, 3 T20I)
August 2022 v Bangladesh (5 ODI, 3 T20I)
Nov/Dec 2022 v Afghanistan (1 Test, 3 ODI, 2 T20I)
January 2023 v Ireland (3 ODI, 3 T20I)
Afghanistan fixtures to be broadcast free-to-air on FreeSport in the UK
March 2021 v Zimbabwe (2 Test, 3 T20I)
September 2021 v Pakistan (3 ODI)
October 2021 v Australia/West Indies (Tri Series – 7 T20I)
December 2021 v Netherlands (3 ODI, 3 T20I)
January 2022 v Afghanistan (1 Test, 3 ODI, 3 T20I)
February 2022 v Australia (3 ODI)
Nov/Dec 2022 v Afghanistan (1 Test, 3 ODI, 2 T20I)
January 2023 v West Indies (3 ODI)
January 2023 v New Zealand (3 ODI