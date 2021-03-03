Zimbabwe cricket fixtures to be broadcast free-to-air on FreeSport in the UK

Test cricket fans who have revelled in the return of the longest format to free-to-air TV in the UK during the India-England series have more reason to cheer, with FreeSports announcing a bumper, three-year broadcast deal.

The deal, struck with international rights distributor RDA, will see the first ever instance of a Test match not involving England being broadcast on free-to-air TV in the UK.

Across three years, FreeSports will show all of Afghanistan and Zimbabwe’s home fixtures, as well as select away fixtures. These include a two-Test series between the sides starting tomorrow (March 2) and include games against Australia, India, Pakistan and Bangladesh as well as covering Zimbabwe’s tour of Ireland later in 2021.