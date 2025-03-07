Zimbabwe capable of beating Nigeria’s Super Eagles in Uyo — Coach Nees

Spread the love

Zimbabwe head coach, Michael Nees, is targeting an upset against the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

The Warriors will be the guests of the Super Eagles in a 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying tie at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo, on Tuesday, March 25.

Three-time African champions Super Eagles of Nigeria are favourites to win the game, but Nees is adamant their illustrious opponent is beatable.

“Like us, Nigeria have their back against the wall, they are like wounded lions who want to turn the page (after a poor start to the qualifiers,” he declared.

“It will be an exciting game and Nigeria are beatable in Uyo.”

The Super Eagles are fifth in Group C with three points from four matches, while Zimbabwe are bottom on two points.

Historically, the Eagles have never lost to Zimbabwe in their last seven encounters, recording four wins and three draws.

Nigeria’s only defeat to Zimbabwe was in 1981, in a friendly match, with a 2-0 scoreline. – NewZim

