Zimbabwe Boosts AFCON Hopes with Victory Over Namibia

Johannesburg,— Zimbabwe secured a crucial 3-1 win over Namibia in their Group J encounter at Orlando Stadium, South Africa, on Monday, keeping their hopes of qualifying for the 2025 AFCON finals alive.

Walter Musona led Zimbabwe’s charge with a second-half brace, scoring first with a high shot past Namibian goalkeeper Edward Maova, then converting a penalty. Prince Dube sealed the win in the 89th minute with a precise finish following a well-placed cross by Jordan Zemura.

Despite a late consolation goal by Namibia’s Edwin Eiseb, Zimbabwe’s victory was celebrated by their fans, who had missed the first leg last week due to restrictions.

The win comes after Zimbabwe’s earlier 1-0 victory over Namibia at the same venue, further solidifying their position in the race for a spot in next year’s AFCON finals.