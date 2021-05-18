Zimbabwe ‘A’ cricket side to face South Africa ‘A’

THE Zimbabwe A cricket team will return to action for the first time in more than three years when they face South Africa A in four one-day matches and two four-day games in Harare starting this month-end.

The one-dayers, scheduled for May 29 and 31 and June 2 and 4, will be played behind closed doors at Harare Sports Club, with no fans allowed in the stadium due to Covid-19 protocols.

The first four-dayer, pencilled in for June 7-10, will also be played at the same venue.

Takashinga Cricket Club will then host the second four-day match, set for June 13-16.

Zimbabwe A last played when they toured the United Arab Emirates in November 2017, with various challenges scuttling Zimbabwe Cricket’s plans to have the team playing regularly again over the past few years.

Little wonder ZC Director of Cricket, Hamilton Masakadza, is excited to have the side finally back in action.

“The importance of the Zimbabwe A team cannot be over-emphasised and, needless to say, we couldn’t be happier to have the boys finally back in action,” he said.

“Playing regularly at this level will help our players bridge the gap between domestic cricket and the international game.

“We are grateful to Cricket South Africa for accepting our invitation and we are looking forward to an exciting, competitive series between the two sides.” – Zimbabwe Cricket