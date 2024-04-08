ZIFA warn of fake FIFA courses

Spread the love

ZIFA have encouraged their stakeholders to be aware of imposters that are purportedly going around advertising FIFA courses on their behalf.

The association said in a statement that they have taken note of the dissemination of “false information concerning the induction of FIFA courses.”

Football administrators especially those involved in grassroots development are in danger of being fleeced of their money. ZIFA said in a statement they currently have not organised any FIFA-sanctioned courses.

“We wish to clarify that the Association is not involved in these courses at present. Furthermore, there are no ongoing courses currently, but the Association will organise them in due time.

“It is crucial to emphasise to the public that impersonating football officials is a criminal offence, as is the spreading of such misleading and alarmist statements through social media platforms.

“All communication regarding FIFA Courses will be strictly conducted through our official channels. We urge the public to disregard any statements not issued through official ZIFA channels,” said ZIFA in a statement.

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...