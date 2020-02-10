ZIFA says ‘will not compromise on stadium quality standards

The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) has reiterated its stance that stadiums which do not meet its minimum requirements will not be allowed to host topflight matches in the 2020 season.

Most of Zimbabwe’s stadiums were condemned by the Confederation of African Football (CAF), and ZIFA spokesperson Xolisani Gwesela had this to say:

This time around, we are looking at conformity with the requirements. We cannot continue compromising standards.

Any venue which does not meet the minimum requirements cannot be cleared and cannot host top-flight matches, simple.

In December last year, CAF approved only Barbourfields Stadium in Bulawayo for Zimbabwe’s international matches.

Most of the local pitches have poor drainage, are not level and their media centres and floodlights are in a complete shambles.

Last season, a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League between Black Rhinos and Ngezi Platinum was called off as Rufaro Stadium was waterlogged.