ZIFA revive constitutional review process

ZIFA have are set to revive their constitutional review process meant to align the association’s statutes to the FIFA and CAF standards.

The process will be held virtually due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

ZIFA said in a statement that their constitution was last amended in 2013 and is fast becoming obsolete. The association’s spokesperson Xolisani Gwesela said there is need to refresh the now outdated laws of the game locally. However, the review process was shelved last year following the outbreak of the coronavirus.

“ZIFA would like to abundantly state that this noble and necessary exercise, which is being monitored and has the full backing of world football governing body FIFA, was stalled in 2020 due to Covid-19 challenges,” said Gwesela.

“It is now proceeding virtually in full compliance with Covid-19 regulations. The Association would therefore want to allay any fears that there are hidden non-football but personal agenda in respect of this process and that a committee put in place for that purpose has been mandated to spearhead the process in line with the Association’ constitutional provisions.

“It is expected that the committee will present its draft to the ZIFA council during the 2021 Annual General Meeting. The Sport and Recreation Commission (SRC) is fully informed of this constitutional process.

“The Association however, can only promise its valued football loving stakeholders that while this process shall be transparent it shall however follow the dictates of the current ZIFA constitution with respect to constitutional reviews.” – Herald