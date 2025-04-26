ZIFA President Unveils “Roots & Dreams” Initiative in the UK to Engage Diaspora and Reignite Zimbabwean Football

Spread the love

BIRMINGHAM, UK – The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) President, Mr Nqobile Magwizi, officially launched the ambitious “Roots & Dreams” initiative in London yesterday, in the company of Warriors Head Coach Mr Michael Nees, marking a significant milestone in reconnecting Zimbabwean football with its diaspora community.

The initiative, which was warmly received by Zimbabweans based in the United Kingdom, aims to bridge the gap between heritage and aspiration.

“Roots” represents the enduring cultural and emotional ties Zimbabweans hold to their homeland, no matter where they live.

“Dreams” speaks to the potential of harnessing that connection to create clear, structured pathways for young Zimbabweans to rise through the ranks—ultimately representing the nation on the international stage.

During the London launch, ZIFA leadership engaged in a dynamic and interactive session with members of the diaspora. The event featured open dialogue, spirited discussions, and a shared passion for reviving and strengthening the national game. Attendees offered innovative ideas and constructive feedback, while ZIFA outlined its vision for a revitalised football system built on transparency, inclusivity, and professional excellence.

Mr Magwizi emphasised that the initiative is more than a campaign—it is a long-term commitment to rebuilding trust and fostering partnerships within the global Zimbabwean community. “Our goal is to ensure Zimbabwe’s football reflects the strength, diversity, and unity of our people, both at home and abroad,” he said.

The second leg of the diaspora engagement is set to take place in Birmingham this evening, with high expectations for another round of insightful exchanges and strategic dialogue.

ZIFA reiterated its commitment to nurturing talent and building teams that can proudly represent Zimbabwe on the world stage. The “Roots & Dreams” initiative is set to continue across key diaspora hubs, laying the foundation for a new era in Zimbabwean football.

