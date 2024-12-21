ZIFA elections turn nasty; Machana reported to ZACC but pushes back corruption allegations

Spread the love

FOOTBALL administrator, Philemon Machana has written to the Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) Electoral Committee challenging allegations made against him by one K. Mugadzaweta at a time candidates are campaigning for the association’s presidency.

Mugadzweta recently wrote a letter to the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC), which was also copied to the ZIFA Electoral Committee, accusing Machana of financial misconduct.

Mugadzweta is requesting that Machana be disqualified and investigated for misappropriating over US$700,000 in funds.

ZIFA is expected to conduct the elections on January 25 next year.

Machana, represented by his lawyer Admire Rubaya, has informed the ZIFA Ethics Committee that these allegations are “unfounded and part of a smear campaign orchestrated by his opponents to intimidate him.”

In a letter dated December 18, 2024, Machana stated that the complaint seeks to vilify him for his involvement in the prior ZIFA administration, despite other board members remaining unscathed.

“This dubious report to ZACC and the Ethics Committee is part of a wider smear campaign which attempts to sabotage our client’s candidacy through underhanded tactics and manufactured accusations.

“These unfounded allegations are a desperate ploy to discredit him and undermine his chances of success. We implore and urge the committee to dismiss these baseless claims with the contempt they deserve,” Rubaya said on behalf of Machana.

Mugadzweta claimed that an audit found ZIFA transferred $740,270 from a $749,996 FIFA grant into an account associated with Conduit Investments, a firm where Machana serves as both a shareholder and director, in violation of FIFA and ZIFA regulations.

Machana’s legal team has dismissed these allegations as malicious attempts aimed at undermining his candidacy and damaging his reputation.

“We hasten to posit that the timing of this alleged complaint is highly suspicious,” Machana’s letter asserted.

“The $740,270 referred to was moved to Conduit under a ZIFA resolution to avert a potential risk while a new ZIFA account was being opened. This was communicated with FIFA and was done in good faith.

“The transferred money was moved back to ZIFA immediately after a new ZIFA account had been opened, and no transactions were effected before the funds were returned.

“This matter was duly prosecuted after it was reported to ZACC by SRC, and all the accused persons were acquitted by the Harare Regional Court.

“What is interesting is that our client was criminally charged together with Mr. Farai Jere, another presidential candidate, who equally stands acquitted.

“The complainant’s sponsors are only after our client for the obvious reasons that they are afraid of his popularity; thus they want him removed by hook or crook,” rhe lawyer wrote.

Mugadzweta also alleged that Machana’s company was receiving irregular payments, citing that Conduit Investments received $25,600 disguised as a loan repayment.

Machana contended that all his dealings were above board and that his opponents are seeking to punish him for his contributions to the betterment of the game.

“It is shockingly outrageous that our client is being subjected to abuse and harassment for his benevolence relating to his willingness to help ZIFA when it was in dire financial straits which caused a crisis. His company incurred losses by providing substantial loans at zero interest,” Rubaya stated.

Machana further dismissed allegations that he failed to disclose his interest in Conduit during all transactions involving ZIFA.

Rubaya said his client has always declared his role as CEO, founder, and shareholder of Conduit Investments.

“No one at ZIFA has ever claimed ignorance of this fact; FIFA, the SRC, and the general public were all aware of his association.”

Rubaya said the football team linked to his client proudly carries the name Conduit.

He said this makes it impossible for anyone to claim they were unaware of his connection.

