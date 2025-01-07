ZIFA Elections in Turmoil as Mwaruwari and Banda Take Legal Action

Spread the love

HARARE – The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) elections, set for January 25, 2025, face significant uncertainty following an appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) by former Zimbabwe Warriors captain Benjani Mwaruwari and ex-ZIFA acting president Gift Banda.

Mwaruwari, a former Manchester City striker, challenged his exclusion from the list of presidential candidates released by the ZIFA Normalisation Committee on December 23, 2024. Dissatisfied with the lack of explanation from ZIFA regarding his disqualification, Mwaruwari escalated the matter to CAS under FIFA statutes, which permit such appeals within 21 days of a member association’s decision.

The Normalisation Committee had reportedly disqualified Mwaruwari due to his failure to meet the educational requirement of five Ordinary Level passes. Mwaruwari had submitted his UEFA A coaching certificate as an equivalent qualification, a move ZIFA did not recognise.

Gift Banda, a Bulawayo-based businessman and former ZIFA acting president, was also barred from contesting, having failed the integrity test mandated for candidates. Banda joined Mwaruwari in appealing to CAS.

CAS Confirms Appeal Registration

The Court of Arbitration for Sport confirmed the appeal in an email response to the Zimpapers Sports Hub, stating:

“On 31 December 2024, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) registered the following appeal arbitration procedure: CAS 2024/A/11104 Benjani Mwaruwari & Gift Banda v. ZIFA Normalisation Committee. The arbitration is at an early stage, and no further information is available at this time.”

The development adds further tension to the already contentious ZIFA elections, as the CAS decision could impact the legitimacy of the electoral process.

ZIFA’s Normalisation Committee, established by FIFA to address governance issues, has faced criticism for its handling of the election vetting process. With the arbitration proceedings underway, the football community now awaits the outcome, which could reshape the leadership landscape of Zimbabwean football.

