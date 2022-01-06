Zemura is still in the UK ahead of Zimbabwe’s AFCON opener

BOURNEMOUTH – Bournemouth Manager Scott Parker confirmed full-back Jordan Zemura was still in the UK, rather than reporting to the Africa Cup of Nations with Zimbabwe.
The 22-year-old had been selected for his country’s squad for the tournament, with their group opener against Senegal scheduled for Monday.
Cherries’ were forced to postpone this week’s league fixture with Peterborough United due to a coronavirus outbreak among their squad.
No individual players have been named by the Dorset club as positive cases, due to confidentiality reasons.
A post on Zimbabwe’s Twitter account today read: “Only Jordan Zemura is still to come due to the COVID-19 situation at his club.”
Asked to clarify whether Zemura was still currently in the UK, boss Parker told the Daily Echo: “He is still in the UK at this present moment in time, yes.”
Zimbabwe’s other AFCON group fixtures are against Malawi on Friday, January 14 and Guinea on Tuesday, January 18.
Source: Daily Echo