Zambia Withdraws from Football Match With Zimbabwe Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Harare, Zimbabwe — The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) has hastily assembled a 21-man squad to face a Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF) select team in a match scheduled for Tuesday at Rufaro Stadium. This move follows the unexpected withdrawal of the Zambia Defence Forces from the originally planned fixture, a decision influenced by escalating diplomatic tensions between Zimbabwe and Zambia.

On Monday, ZIFA unveiled the squad comprising players from the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League. Technical director Jethro Hunidzarira will helm the team in the absence of newly appointed Warriors coach, Michael Nees.

The match was initially set as a highlight of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces celebrations, with the Zambia Defence Forces slated to participate. However, their sudden pullout is attributed to growing diplomatic friction.

In June, Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa accused Zambia of aligning with Western interests by permitting the United States to establish military bases on Zambian soil. Mnangagwa expressed concerns that this move jeopardized Zimbabwe’s security and left the nation feeling isolated.

Reacting to these allegations, Zambia filed a formal complaint with both the African Union and the Southern African Development Community (SADC), seeking intervention over the diplomatic dispute. Despite the underlying tensions, Zimbabwe’s Minister of Information, Jenfan Muswere, had earlier confirmed Zambia’s participation in the Defence Forces celebrations, including the anticipated football match at Rufaro Stadium.

Warriors’ Assembled Squad:

Goalkeepers:

Donovan Bernard (Chicken Inn)

Reward Muza (Highlanders)

Defenders:

Andrew Mbeba (Highlanders)

Farai Banda (Manica Diamonds)

Godknows Murwira (Caps United)

Blessing Kagudu (Herentals)

Miguel Fieldman (Bulawayo Chiefs)

Isheanesu Mauchi (Simba Bhora)

Allan Chapinduka (Telone)

Abel Gwatidzo (Yadah FC)

Midfielders:

Brian Banda (FC Platinum)

Juan Mutudza (FC Platinum)

McKinnon Mushore (Highlanders)

Walter Musona (Simba Bhora)

Michael Tapera (Manica Diamonds)

Kingsley Mureremba (Caps United)

Junior Bunjira (Caps United)

Collen Mleya (ZPC Kariba)

Michael Charamba (Chicken Inn)

Forwards:

Tymon Machope (Simba Bhora)

William Manondo (Caps United)

Washington Mapuwa (Greenfuel)

