Zacc raids Bosso offices amid allegations

Spread the love

A dramatic turn in Zimbabwean football governance unfolded Thursday morning when anti-corruption officials stormed the Highlanders Football Club offices in Bulawayo, probing alleged financial mismanagement, shady player transfers, and simmering tensions within the club’s leadership.

Acting chief executive officer Kindman Ndlovu acknowledged the investigators’ presence but redirected all inquiries to club chairman Kenneth Mhlophe.

Mhlophe confirmed the raid but offered little detail, saying: “Yes, Zacc visited our offices. At this point, we are still trying to understand the full nature of their probe.

I have no further comment.”

Highlanders say they are awaiting formal communication from Zacc regarding the investigation’s scope.

While the anti-graft body has not yet issued a public statement, sources close to the matter said investigators are zeroing in on player transfers and financial management at the club.

Simiso Mlevu, the Zacc spokesperson, confirmed the Bosso raid.

“Zacc confirms receiving a report of a case of suspected corruption involving Highlanders Football Club and investigations are ongoing.

However, we cannot divulge any further details at the moment,” she said.

Past transactions have reportedly triggered concern, not only within the club but also among supporters, who are growing restless over the perceived lack of transparency.

Tensions boiled over last weekend at Barbourfields Stadium during Highlanders’ Castle Lager Premier Soccer League clash with GreenFuel.

A group calling themselves the “Bosso Ultras” staged a public protest, marching around the pitch with a bold message:

“We Demand Change. New Executive. New Board Members. No To Misuse of Bosso Funds.”

One of the flashpoints is the unresolved disciplinary case involving suspended finance officer Sihlalisiwe Mnkandla, who is accused of defrauding the club in 2023.

That matter has dragged on for over 18 months, stalled, in part, by missing charge sheets.

Scrutiny has also returned to the departure of former CEO Brian Moyo, who was linked to a controversial player transfer involving two signings from Bulawayo Chiefs.

Although Highlanders reportedly paid US$23 000 for the players, Chiefs received only US$18 000.

Former Chiefs administrator Andrew Mandigora admitted to siphoning off a portion of the payment and has since been sentenced. Moyo maintains he did nothing wrong.

Meanwhile, claims of leaked internal documents have sparked fears of internal sabotage, further deepening the divide among club leadership and supporters.

With investigations underway and internal trust eroding, Highlanders find themselves in the eye of a storm, one that may reshape the future of the club both on and off the pitch. – Herald

Like this: Like Loading...