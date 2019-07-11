Young Zimbabwe international and Mo Sala tormentor-in-chief eyes move to Europe

Kaizer Chiefs could lose one of the defenders from coach Ernst Middendorp’s team to an overseas club during this transfer window.

After playing in the Africa Cup of Nations for Zimbabwe’s national team, Teenage Hadebe appears to be closing in on a move to Turkey.

Indications from sources in the know is that the 23-year-old centre-back could be set to officially join Yeni Malatyaspor in Turkey.

“Teenage Hadebe is currently not with Kaizer Chiefs. He hast left for Turkey. He hasn’t been training as he looks like he is going to join a club in Turkey,” a source told the Siya crew.

Hadebe has been with Amakhosi for two years, having joined the club from Zimbabwe’s Chicken Inn FC in 2017.

The defender made 10 Absa Premiership starts for Amakhosi during the 2018/19 season.

As reported by the Siya crew, Hadebe’s countryman and Chiefs teammate, Khama Billiat, has also attracted interest from outside Mzansi.

Billiat is wanted by clubs in North Africa, including Al Ahly in Egpyt and Raja Casablanca in Morocco, as confirmed by the player’s representative, Michael Ngobeni.