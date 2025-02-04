Wolves announce Marshall Munetsi signing for £16 million

Spread the love

LONDON, United Kingdom — Zimbabwe international Marshall Munetsi completed a deadline-day move to Wolverhampton Wanderers from French Ligue 1 side Stade de Reims, signing a three-and-a-half-year deal with the Premier League club.

The 28-year-old midfielder, who captained Reims as recently as last weekend, described the move as a “dream come true” and expressed excitement at the opportunity to showcase his talents on one of football’s biggest stages.

“I’m delighted. It’s a dream come true for me,” Munetsi said after finalising his transfer. “I’ve always wanted to be part of something big, and being part of Wolves is very big for me and my family. The Premier League is the best place to be, so I’m delighted to join the family, to join the team.”

Munetsi, who joined Reims in 2019 from Orlando Pirates in South Africa, has emerged as a leader both on and off the pitch. While his appearances this season were limited to the French Cup, he believes his time in Ligue 1 has prepared him well for the rigors of the English game.

“The first time I got there, I didn’t think I would stay that long,” Munetsi said of his time in France. “But considering what I went through with the club, I really enjoyed my time. Being in the French league is very tough—probably not as much as the Premier League—but still competitive. I think those experiences will come in handy.”

The Zimbabwean also highlighted the significance of joining Wolves, given the Premier League’s global appeal and England’s strong Zimbabwean community.

“We have a greater Zimbabwean population in England. I think I’ll feel even more at home than I did in France,” he said.

Before committing to the move, Munetsi consulted former Reims teammate Emmanuel Agbadou, who also signed with Wolves in January, and fellow Zimbabwean international Tawanda Chirewa. Both provided glowing endorsements of the club.

“Obviously, Tawanda messaged me as soon as he saw the news. He was so excited—at least now he’s going to have his big brother there,” Munetsi said.

“With Agba, it’s his turn to welcome me this time. He told me how great the club is and what Wolves are building.”

Munetsi also praised Agbadou’s impact at Wolves, describing his former teammate as a key player.

“He’s a very good friend of mine, and I’m looking forward to playing alongside him again,” he added.

Known for his leadership qualities, Munetsi emphasised the importance of leading by example.

“Being a leader is not easy, but you have to nurture yourself to guide and lead by example on and off the pitch,” he said. “These are qualities I’ve honed at Reims, and I’m ready to bring them to Wolves.”

Wolves chairman Jeff Shi welcomed Munetsi’s arrival, describing the move as critical to the club’s ambitions.

“We’re pleased to bring an experienced player into the group at an important time,” Shi said. “This signing is a strong investment for the club. Marshall is an experienced leader who can make an immediate impact.”

Shi added that Wolves staff traveled to France to finalize the deal, a sign of the club’s confidence in Munetsi’s ability to contribute immediately. Munetsi will join fellow signings Nasser Djiga and Agbadou as Wolves aim to climb the Premier League table.

The club currently sits 17th in the standings, two points clear of the relegation zone. Munetsi is expected to provide the quality and leadership Wolves need to secure their top-flight status. – ZimLive

