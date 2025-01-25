Watch Video: Chaos Erupts at ZIFA Elections Amid Allegations of Vote-Buying

Spread the love

HARARE – The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) elections on Saturday descended into controversy following allegations of vote-buying and undue influence.

A councillor from the eastern region was reportedly caught taking a photograph of his ballot, allegedly as evidence to prove he had voted for a specific candidate, in a vote-buying scheme tied to promises of cars and cash.

At the centre of the storm is businessman Wicknell Chivayo, who pledged to provide brand-new vehicles to ZIFA councillors if they voted for Nqobile Magwizi as the next president. Chivayo also promised a US$10 million sponsorship package for football development, contingent upon Magwizi’s victory.

Magwizi, an employee of Sakunda Holdings—a company owned by petroleum tycoon and Zanu PF ally Kudakwashe Tagwirei—faces stiff competition from Twine Phiri, Marshall Gore, Phillemon Machana, and Makwinji Soma Phiri.

Election Withdrawal Sparks Speculation

Adding to the drama, presidential candidate Martin Kweza abruptly withdrew from the race on Saturday morning. In a letter addressed to ZIFA Normalisation Committee chairman Lincoln Mutasa, Kweza cited pressure from shadowy individuals purportedly sent by “the system.” Insiders allege that these individuals feared Kweza could split votes and jeopardise the chances of their preferred candidate.

Kweza’s withdrawal has fuelled speculation of external interference, with many questioning the integrity of the electoral process.

Chivayo’s Lavish Promises

Chivayo’s public declaration of support for Magwizi has drawn widespread criticism. He pledged not only to purchase a US$200,000 Toyota Land Cruiser for Magwizi upon his election but also to provide vehicles for all 78 ZIFA councillors and newly elected board members.

In a statement, Chivayo described Magwizi as a leader of “visionary integrity” and expressed confidence in his ability to transform Zimbabwean football. He, however, stated that the details of his financial support would only be disclosed after Magwizi’s inauguration.

Critics, including Marondera Central MP Caston Matewu, have condemned Chivayo’s actions as blatant vote-buying. Matewu called for the ZIFA ethics committee and the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) to investigate Chivayo’s financial dealings.

“A Sad Day for Football”

Matewu took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to express his dismay, stating, “The ZIFA ethics committee must come in and stop this nonsense. Wicknell Chivayo must start telling us how much he pays in tax. ZIMRA must do their job.”

Football fans and stakeholders have also expressed concerns over the election’s integrity, comparing the current situation to the controversial tenure of former ZIFA boss Philip Chiyangwa.

Fresh Start or Recycled Problems?

The elections were seen as an opportunity for ZIFA to rebuild its reputation following a one-year FIFA suspension that left many footballers sidelined. However, the chaos surrounding the voting process has cast a shadow over these efforts.

Harare-based Warriors supporter Tendai Savanhu reflected on past elections, saying: “Councillors have shown that they can defy the odds. Despite financial giants like Chiyangwa, they voted for Felton Kamambo because he was relatable and truly for football. We hope they make the right decision again.”

The ZIFA Normalisation Committee has yet to comment on the unfolding events, but the elections have left the football fraternity divided, with questions about accountability and fairness taking centre stage.

