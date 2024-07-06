Warriors to face Cameroon in Afcon qualifiers

Spread the love

THE Warriors will face Cameroon, Namibia and Kenya in Group J of the qualifiers for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon qualifiers) as unveiled on Thursday at the draw ceremony in Johannesburg, South Africa.

The 2025 Afcon will be played from 21 December, 2025 to 18 January, 2026 following the decision of Caf to adjust the schedule of the tournament for the congested Fifa calendar. It will be the first time in Nations Cup history that the tournament will kick off in December and run over the Christmas and New Year periods.

Winners and runners-up qualify from each group except that containing Morocco, who will take part to gain competitive match practice. Morocco qualify automatically as hosts so only the best placed of the other three teams in their section will secure a place. The full draw for 2025 Afcon qualifiers made in Johannesburg on Thursday:

Group A: Tunisia, Madagascar, Comoros, Gambia; Group B: Morocco (hosts), Gabon, Central African Republic, Lesotho;

Group C: Egypt, Cape Verde, Mauritania, Botswana; Group D: Nigeria, Benin, Libya, Rwanda; Group E: Algeria, Equatorial Guinea, Togo, Liberia; Group F: Ghana, Angola, Sudan, Niger; Group G: Ivory Coast (holders), Zambia, Sierra Leone, Chad;

Group H: Democratic Republic of Congo, Guinea, Tanzania, Ethiopia; Group I: Mali, Mozambique, Guinea-Bissau, Eswatini; Group J: Cameroon, Namibia, Kenya, Zimbabwe; Group K: South Africa, Uganda, Congo Brazzaville, South Sudan; Group L:

Senegal, Burkina Faso, Malawi, Burundi. Dates: Sept 2-10: Matchdays 1, 2; Oct 7-15: Matchdays 3, 4; Nov 11-15: Matchdays 5, 6. (Source: AFP/ punchng.com)

