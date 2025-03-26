Warriors salvages point in dramatic draw against Nigeria

Spread the love

ABUJA, Nigeria — Zimbabwe stunned the Moshood Abiola National Stadium on Tuesday with a last-minute goal from Tawanda Chirewa to snatch a 1-1 draw against Nigeria in their Group C World Cup qualifier.

For much of the game, Zimbabwe had been on the back foot, with Nigeria piling on relentless pressure. Victor Osimhen, Nigeria’s masked talisman, put the hosts ahead in the 73rd minute, rising high to meet Ola Aina’s pinpoint cross and heading the ball into the net. The Super Eagles were poised to claim all three points, but the story took a remarkable twist in stoppage time.

Chirewa, displaying exceptional composure and skill, dribbled past a defender and beat an on-rushing Super Eagles goalkeeper to silence the boisterous home crowd. The equalizer was a moment of individual brilliance that showed Zimbabwe’s fighting spirit and marked a shift towards a new generation of talent.

The once-retired Khama Billiat, pulled back into the spotlight, struggled to keep up, leaving Zimbabwe lacking a real attacking threat. Then came Tawanda’s goal—a burst of pace to snatch what seemed lost—a clear statement: it’s time for a new generation of stars.

Yet, on the other end of the pitch, veteran goalkeeper Washington Arubi defied his age, rolling back the years with a string of stunning saves that kept Zimbabwe in contention, proving that experience still has its place—just not in every position

The draw is an encouraging result for Zimbabwe as they look ahead to the bigger picture—competing in the Africa Cup of Nations in December.

Elsewhere, South Africa defeated Benin 2-0 in a 2026 Fifa World Cup Qualifier at the Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, on Tuesday evening to go five points clear at the top of Group C.

Nigeria: S. Nwabali, B. Osayi-Samuel, W. Troost-Ekong, C. Bassey, O. Aina, W. Ndidi, S. Chukwueze (T. Arokodare 60′), A. Lookman, A. Iwobi (R. Onyedika 78′), V. Osimhen, M. Simon.

Zimbabwe: W. Arubi, E. Jalai, M. Garan’anga, G. Takwara, D. Lunga, A. Rinomhota (T. Maswanhise 85′), M. Munetsi, J. Zemura, K. Billiat (P. Dube 85′), W. Musona (T. Dzvukamanja 63′, T. Chirewa 80′), K. Musona..”

