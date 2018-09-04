Warriors prepare for Congo clash

With days before the Warriors take on Congo Brazzaville on the 9th of September in their second AFCON 2019 qualifier match, Zimbabweans have been urged to rally behind the Sunday Chidzambwa coached side to set a good foundation for qualification to the biennial continental football showpiece set for Cameroon next year.

After a promising start to their qualification campaign that saw the Warriors, then coached by Norman Mapeza, thrashing visiting Liberia 3-nil at the National Sports Stadium to top Group G by goal difference over DRC who beat Congo Brazzaville 3-1 in their first match, all eyes will be on the Zimbabweans to once again put up a polished performance to keep their third AFCON qualification dream alive.

The match that is set for 1530 on the 9th of this month at the Alphonse Massamba Debat in Brazzaville will have South African match officials with centre man, Victor Miguel de Freitas being assisted by Zakhele Thusi Siwela and Johannes Sello Moshidi.

ZIFA Vice President, Omega Sibanda stressed the importance of getting a positive result in Congo to avoid making life difficult in the qualification quest.

“This is a big game for Zimbabwe. I am urging all Zimbabweans on the 9th to be glued to their screens and support Zimbabwe. Wear the national team regalia. Don’t criticise and let us all be positive. Let us sing our Warriors songs. With Congo Brazzaville, we need to beat them at home so that we assure our qualification to Cameroon next year,” he said.

Coach Chidzambwa has already called his provisional squad into camp with high hopes of attaining his second qualification to the AFCON after the 2004 Tunisia feat.

The weekend will also see a number of African countries squaring off in their second qualifier matches, all hoping to make the grade to Cameroon.