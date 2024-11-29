Warriors Get US$1 Million for AFCON Campaign, National Sports Stadium Refurbishment

Spread the love

HARARE – The government has committed substantial resources to revitalise Zimbabwe’s sports infrastructure and support the national football team, the Warriors, ahead of their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) campaign.

Presenting the 2025 National Budget at the New Parliament building in Mt Hampden on Thursday, Finance Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube allocated ZiG888.4 million (approximately US$24.7 million) to the Ministry of Sports, Recreation, Arts, and Culture, identifying sports infrastructure rehabilitation as a national priority.

National Sports Stadium Renovations

Among the budget highlights is the allocation of ZiG189 million for the completion of renovations at the National Sports Stadium (NSS), which has been out of service for international matches since 2021. The refurbishment aims to bring the facility up to international standards and ensure it is operational by 2025.

“Sports, arts, and culture sectors contribute significantly to employment creation and economic growth, while also addressing social challenges such as drug and substance abuse,” said Minister Ncube.

He emphasised that the funds will support the development of multi-purpose sports facilities across all provinces, alongside the NSS upgrades.

Warriors Receive US$1 Million for AFCON Campaign

The government also allocated US$1 million to the Warriors for their preparations and participation in the 2025 AFCON finals, set to take place in Morocco in December.

“Government has made a provision for the Zimbabwe National Football Team’s preparations and participation in the 2025 African Cup of Nations,” Minister Ncube announced.

The Warriors qualified for the tournament despite not having a home ground, using stadiums in Uganda and South Africa as their bases during qualifiers. They secured second place in Group J behind Cameroon, amassing nine points.

Focus on World Cup Qualifiers

Attention now shifts to the Warriors’ 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification campaign. Zimbabwe will host Benin on March 17, 2025, but the team may still have to play abroad as NSS renovations are unlikely to be completed by then.

National team coach Michael Nees welcomed the government’s commitment, expressing hope that the improvements will soon allow Zimbabwe to host international matches.

The Warriors are currently struggling in Group C of the World Cup qualifiers, sitting in fifth place with two points. They trail Rwanda, South Africa, and Benin, all tied on seven points, while Lesotho and Nigeria have five and three points, respectively.

Bright Prospects for Zimbabwean Sport

The government’s financial support is seen as a step toward restoring Zimbabwe’s status in international football and bolstering its sports sector. Bucket seats for the National Sports Stadium are set to be unveiled today, signalling progress in the stadium’s rehabilitation.

For fans and players alike, the 2025 budget brings renewed optimism for a future where Zimbabwe can compete on home soil and reclaim its place among Africa’s footballing elite.

