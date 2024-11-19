Warriors Falls to Cameroon in Final AFCON Qualifier, Dodgy Offside, Secures Second Place in Group J

YAOUNDÉ – Zimbabwe concluded their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Qualifiers with a 2-1 defeat to Cameroon on Tuesday afternoon at the Stade Omnisport Ahmadou Ahidjo in Yaoundé.

The victory allowed the Indomitable Lions to extend their remarkable 52-year unbeaten home record at the stadium, solidifying its status as a fortress.

Slow Start Proves Costly for Warriors

Zimbabwe began the match on the back foot and was punished early. Cameroonian captain Vincent Aboubakar opened the scoring in the 18th minute with a stunning strike that left Warriors goalkeeper Washington Arubi helpless.

Five minutes later, Georges-Kévin Nkoudou doubled the lead for the hosts, putting Cameroon firmly in control. Zimbabwe had an opportunity to respond before halftime, but Khama Billiat squandered a golden chance, leaving the Warriors trailing 2-0 at the break.

Second-Half Resurgence

A revitalised Zimbabwe emerged in the second half, buoyed by coach Michael Nees’ tactical changes, including the introduction of Terrence Dzvukamanja. The SuperSport United forward made an immediate impact, scoring his first international goal in the 75th minute to cut the deficit to 2-1.

Dzvukamanja came close to levelling the match just five minutes later, but his powerful header struck the post. Billiat had another chance to equalise in stoppage time, but his long-range effort narrowly missed the target.

Zimbabwe thought they had salvaged a last-minute equaliser when Dzvukamanja found the back of the net again during a counterattack, but the goal was ruled offside.

Final Group Standings

The defeat marked Zimbabwe’s first loss in the campaign. Despite the result, the Warriors finished second in Group J with nine points, five behind Cameroon, who topped the group with 14 points. Kenya and Namibia rounded out the standings with seven and two points, respectively, after playing out a goalless draw in their final match.

Looking Ahead

Zimbabwe’s campaign, highlighted by strong performances earlier in the qualifiers, offers optimism for the future. Coach Nees will likely look to build on the team’s second-half display against Cameroon as preparations begin for the AFCON tournament.

Group J Final Standings:

Cameroon: 14 points

14 points Zimbabwe: 9 points

9 points Kenya: 7 points

7 points Namibia: 2 points

While Zimbabwe fell short in Yaoundé, their overall campaign demonstrated promise as they secured a respectable second-place finish in a competitive group.