Warriors face tough test at COSAFA Cup tournament

THE Warriors, are set for a challenging test at the 2025 COSAFA Cup after being drawn into a formidable Group A.

The draw, held on Wednesday ahead of the June tournament in South Africa’s Free State province, has placed Zimbabwe alongside hosts South Africa, Mozambique and Mauritius a grouping already dubbed the “Group of Death.”

With the FIFA World Cup qualifiers resuming later this year, the COSAFA Cup presents a valuable opportunity for Zimbabwe to fine-tune their squad and regain momentum.

Group B features reigning champions Angola, who stormed to a 5-0 victory in last year’s final against Namibia. They’ll face the Brave Warriors once again, as well as Malawi and Lesotho in what promises to be another fiercely competitive pool.

Morocco, the highest-profile invitee and 2022 World Cup semi-finalists, headline Group C with Eswatini and Madagascar. Group D includes Zambia, the tournament’s most successful team with seven titles alongside Comoros and Botswana.

The tournament, running from June 4-15, maintains the same format as last year: four groups, with only the winners advancing to the semi-finals. For Zimbabwe, progression won’t come easy, but the Warriors will be hungry to prove they still belong at the top of the Southern African football ladder. – Herald

