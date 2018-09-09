Warriors draw in Congo Brazzaville

Zimbabwe’s Warriors collected a crucial point in their 2019 AFCON qualifier match away in Congo Brazzaville after forcing a 1-all draw.

The Warriors were in control for the better part of the first half, with an interchange of passes between Evans Rusike, captain Knowledge Musona and Khama Billiat resulting in the latter breaking the deadlock for the Warriors to lead 1-nil at half-time.

The Warriors were then made to rue first half missed chances when they conceded early in the second half, but held on for a draw.

Zimbabwe now have four points from two games after winning their opening match of the campaign 3-nil against Liberia.

Liberia also drew 1-nil against DRC in another Group G match played later this evening.

Zimbabwe and DRC are now tied on 4 points, with Zimbabwe topping the group on goal difference, while Liberia and Congo Brazzaville have a point each.

Two teams from each of the 12 groups qualify for the 2019 finals in Cameroon, after CAF expanded the tournament to have 24 teams.