Warriors coach Logarusic backs troops ahead of AFCON qualifiers

Warriors coach Zdravko Logarusic says his troops are eager to progress to the AFCON finals in Cameroon and is optimistic they will grind favourable results against Botswana and Zambia.

Buoyed by the desire to wipe the CHAN memories, the Warriors camp believes it has what it takes to grind a result against Botswana and enhance their chances of qualifying for the Africa Cup of Nations finals set for Cameroon.

Despite having little time to camp due to the Covid-19 restrictions, the Warriors camp is still hopeful of better fortunes and a ticket to Cameroon.

“Look the guys are eager and keen to win and secure a place for the AFCON finals so what more can I ask for. These guys have been playing competitive football in their respective so I presume they are more than fit and they know what needs to be done.

“It’s a tricky fixture yes, but I have so much confidence in the boys that they will produce favourable results which will see us through,” Logarusic said.

Musona enthused, “I believe in the boys. The arsenal that we have is quality and ready to do the job. We don’t want to give pressure on ourselves and we want to work as a team and help each other in every aspect of the game.

“There is a big chance that we will qualify for Cameroon and all that remains is to keep focus and win these two crucial matches. I don’t see any hurdle per say but we got to keep the faith and determination.”

Zimbabwe will travel to Botswana this Wednesday ahead of their crunch clash with the Zebras in Francistown on Thursday.