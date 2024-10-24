Vincent Kompany Faces Toughest Test as Bayern Munich Coach After 4-1 Loss to Barcelona

Spread the love

DUESSELDORF, Germany – Vincent Kompany is navigating his most challenging moment since taking charge of Bayern Munich after a humbling 4-1 defeat to Barcelona in the Champions League on Wednesday.

The former Manchester City captain, now managing one of Europe’s biggest clubs, acknowledged there are valuable lessons to be learned from the performance.

Barcelona’s Raphinha was the star of the night, scoring a hat trick and exploiting Bayern’s defensive weaknesses. Despite Kompany’s attempt to shift momentum with four substitutions in the second half, the changes had little effect, leaving Bayern outplayed and outgunned.

Speaking to broadcaster DAZN, Kompany admitted there could be “no excuses” for the defeat, emphasizing the importance of unity within the squad, especially given Bayern’s past locker-room tensions under previous managers. “We will of course stick together and learn from this game,” he said, determined to maintain cohesion during this difficult period.

This defeat was part of a broader disappointing week for German clubs in the Champions League. Borussia Dortmund squandered a 2-0 lead, eventually falling 5-2 to Real Madrid, while RB Leipzig’s loss to Liverpool left them without any points in the group stage. Bayer Leverkusen, perhaps with an eye on their Bundesliga title defense, made significant changes and only managed a 1-1 draw against Brest, while Stuttgart provided the sole bright spot with a victory over Juventus.

Signs of trouble had emerged earlier for Bayern. Even after an emphatic 9-2 win over Dinamo Zagreb last month, star striker Harry Kane warned of the team’s tendency to lose focus. “Against top opposition, we could get punished for that,” Kane said – a warning that proved prophetic against Barcelona.

Reflecting on the game, Kane added, “We had a spell in the first half when we looked really dangerous, but Barcelona played well, and we didn’t exploit the time when we were better. Then we got punished in transitions.” He urged the team to “learn from this,” noting that Bayern may have been too eager to play the final ball without proper buildup.

Despite the setback, Bayern remains atop the Bundesliga, though their recent form is concerning. With just one win in their last five games across all competitions, Kompany will be looking to restore momentum when Bayern faces Bochum on Sunday. Bochum, winless and now managed by two interim coaches following Peter Zeidler’s dismissal, poses a potential upset in their raucous home ground, where Bayern suffered a 3-2 loss in February.

Meanwhile, Dortmund coach Nuri Sahin is also under scrutiny after a dramatic collapse against Real Madrid. Dortmund led 2-0 before conceding five goals, raising questions about Sahin’s tactical decisions. One of the most criticized moves was substituting attacking midfielder Jamie Gittens, who had scored Dortmund’s second goal, for defender Waldemar Anton in the 55th minute. Seven minutes later, the score was 2-2, and Dortmund eventually lost 5-2.

“If you lose and concede five goals,” Sahin said after the match, “you can obviously say that the change of system was incorrect.”

As Bayern and Dortmund both face tactical challenges and growing pressure, their next matches in the Bundesliga could prove pivotal in restoring confidence and form.

Source: AP

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...