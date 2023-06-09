Villa boss appears to open to Nakamba leaving as Luton fans vote overwhelmingly to sign Zimbabwe international

BIRMINGHAM, UK – Aston Villa boss Unai Emery appears to have paved the way for midfielder Marvelous Nakamba to leave the club during the summer transfer window.

The former Arsenal, Sevilla and Paris Saint-Germain manager took charge at Villa Park back in October when replacing Steven Gerrard and had a superb impact, leading Villa to seventh in the table and European football for the first time in just over a decade.

He allowed Nakamba to move on loan to Luton in January, the Zimbabwean international going on to enjoy a stunning time in Bedfordshire, becoming an absolutely integral part of Rob Edwards’ side who reached the top flight themselves with a Championship play-off final penalty shootout win over Coventry City.

Second poll of the day. Expecting a similar result to the Drameh one from a while back. Do you want to see Luton sign Marvelous Nakamba on a permanent deal this summer? Can give reasons why too. — LutonNews_LTFC (@LutonNews_LTFC) June 1, 2023

