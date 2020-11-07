Vidal claims there is ‘NO comparison’ between Messi and Ronaldo

Arturo Vidal believes there is ‘no comparison’ between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo and claims his former Barcelona team-mate is far clear of the Portuguese star.

The Chile international spent two years at Camp Nou before leaving on the cheap for Inter Milan in the summer, and won one LaLiga title and a Spanish Super Cup during his time with the Catalan giants.

But when asked by Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport to wade into the everlasting debate about who holds the superiority between Messi and Ronaldo, the 33-year-old described the former as being from ‘another planet’.

© Provided by Daily Mail Arturo Vidal (centre) has described former Barcelona team-mate Lionel Messi (left) as being from another planet

© Provided by Daily Mail The Chile international therefore believes Messi is far clear of Juventus’ Cristiano Ronaldo

‘There is no comparison between Messi and Ronaldo,’ Vidal said.

‘Leo is from another planet. Of the two years I spent with him, many things have remained in my heart.

‘A beautiful friendship was born between us, a relationship that will remain forever. United for life.

© Provided by Daily Mail Vidal spent two years at Barcelona and won a LaLiga title and a Spanish Super Cup with Messi

‘I was fine at Barcelona, though I came here because we have everything to win.’

Vidal has won 18 trophies in his club career, including four Serie A titles for Juventus between 2011 and 2015.

And the midfielder admitted he is not scared to mention his current employers at San Siro as among the contenders for the Scudetto this season.

‘I’m not afraid to say the word ‘Scudetto’ because I have won a lot in my career and I came to Inter to continue doing it,’ Vidal continued.

© Provided by Daily Mail He however departed Camp Nou in the summer for a cheap transfer to Serie A side Inter Milan

‘I am convinced that we will be able to raise an important trophy. Juventus remains the number one favourite.

‘For the Champions League we have a lot of confidence and I am convinced that we will go on. So far we have left 2-3 points on the road, we have to get them back.’

Inter currently sit sixth in Serie A, five points leaders and arch rivals AC Milan, with Antonio Conte’s side facing a tough test against Atalanta in their next league fixture on Sunday.

© Provided by Daily Mail And Vidal, who won four Scudettos with Juventus, has backed Antonio Conte’s men to challenge for the Italian title this season.

Source: