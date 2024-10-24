UK Government Strengthens Proposed Football Regulator to Curb ‘Rogue Owners’ and Prevent Super League Repeat

Spread the love

MANCHESTER, England – The UK government has introduced new, strengthened powers for a proposed independent soccer regulator aimed at curbing “rogue owners and directors” and preventing any future attempts at a breakaway Super League.

The Football Governance Bill, introduced to the House of Lords on Thursday, includes measures designed to safeguard the financial stability and future of elite men’s football in England. Among the changes are stricter tests on who can own or run football clubs, following concerns about the financial mismanagement that led to the collapse of lower-league clubs like Bury and Macclesfield.

Under the updated bill, football clubs will be required to ensure greater engagement with their supporters, especially regarding ticket price changes or any plans to relocate stadiums. The bill aims to protect community and cultural assets, which have been threatened by reckless financial decisions in recent years.

The proposed legislation also seeks to prevent any future attempts to form a breakaway league, such as the widely condemned European Super League initiative in 2021, which involved 12 of Europe’s top clubs, including six from the English Premier League. That plan quickly unravelled after intense backlash from fans and the wider football community.

The UK government described the bill as arriving at a “critical juncture for English football,” stressing the importance of protecting the sport’s financial integrity.

“English football is one of our greatest exports and a source of national pride,” said Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy. “But for too long, financial instability has meant loyal fans and entire communities have risked losing their cherished clubs due to mismanagement and reckless spending.”

As part of the bill, the independent regulator will oversee “parachute payments” – financial assistance given to relegated Premier League clubs. This measure is intended to prevent financial instability for teams dropping out of the top flight. However, the Premier League expressed concerns over the powers granted to the new regulator.

“The Premier League recognises that key elements of the bill can help make the English game stronger,” the league said in a statement. “However, we remain concerned about the regulatory framework, particularly the banking-style regulation and the regulator’s unprecedented powers to intervene in the distribution of the Premier League’s revenues.”

The league warned that these measures could negatively impact its competitiveness, investment in talent, and overall global appeal.

Additionally, the bill includes a change allowing the regulator to approve club takeovers without considering government foreign and trade policies. There is also a “clear commitment” to improve equality, diversity, and inclusion across the sport, the government said.

With these reforms, the UK government aims to ensure the long-term sustainability of English football, while maintaining its position as one of the most competitive and beloved leagues in the world.

Source: AP

