Uganda Police Officer Shoots Wife Dead After Mocking Him Over Man-U Loss

A police officer is alleged to have shot at the wife the night after the Manchester United vs Tottenham game.

The game ended in a 3:0 win for Tottenham away from home. It was such an unprecedented result, especially for ManU fans who have been on a winless run.

Reports coming from Naguru police Barracks suggest that at around 8:50pm yesternight after Manchester United game, one police officer by name’s Alex Adia was mocked by wife and this resulted into him shooting her dead.

Those who are in the know report that the shooting that happened yesterday in Naguru barracks didn’t take only a woman but it got another man sleeping in another house. The body has just been found this morning lying in a pool of blood.

The total tally for the fatalities is now two human beings, having been shot dead by PC Adei.

Details of the deceased are to follow. It is reported that this is the third time he has been involved in such. PC Adei Alex comes from Abim behind the mountains in a place called Nyakwae.

Some years back he went to the village while at CT and shot Akaramojong dead as usual there was no crime committed. He went back and shot his brother again who’s disabled to date and another relative.